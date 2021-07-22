Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

New bridge reopens on I-20 between Terry Road, Gallatin Street

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The new bridge is now open on I-20 eastbound between Terry Road and Gallatin Street.

Wednesday night, crews began moving traffic from the old bridge.

Contractors have been working on the $42 million bridge-replacement project since March of 2020.

Even though the new bridge is open, more work should be done, including demolition of the old bridge and re-opening State Street from the Split to Highway 80.

Everything is scheduled to be finished by next Summer of 2022.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Leon Brock, 54, of Walls, Mississippi
FBI arrests Mississippi man for assaulting officers during Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Man shoots at Clinton officer who was attempting a traffic stop on I-20
Man arrested after shooting at Clinton officer who was attempting traffic stop on I-20
15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder
Belhaven resident the target of five break-ins in 3 months
Belhaven woman the target of five break-ins in 3 months
At least nine states have enacted legistation that prohibits school districts from requiring...
DeSoto County Schools will not require masks in buildings

Latest News

Madison officer passes away after long battle with Crohn’s disease
Traffic delays expected on Hwy 51 after Madison officer’s funeral service
Overturned 18-wheeler on I-55 in Bryam blocking traffic
18-wheeler overturns on I-55 in Bryam, traffic now clear
Overturned 18-wheeler on I-55 in Bryam blocking traffic
Overturned 18-wheeler on I-55 in Bryam blocking traffic
Traffic Alert (generic)
Traffic Alert: Temporary lane closure on I-20 in Jackson Friday night