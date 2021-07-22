New bridge reopens on I-20 between Terry Road, Gallatin Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The new bridge is now open on I-20 eastbound between Terry Road and Gallatin Street.

Wednesday night, crews began moving traffic from the old bridge.

Contractors have been working on the $42 million bridge-replacement project since March of 2020.

Even though the new bridge is open, more work should be done, including demolition of the old bridge and re-opening State Street from the Split to Highway 80.

Everything is scheduled to be finished by next Summer of 2022.

