Mississippi man on his way to the hospital passes out, crashes into medical clinic(WCBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Crews were left to clean the destruction after a car crashed into a medical clinic in West Point.

Police Chief Avery Cook said the driver told officers he became ill at home and was driving himself to the hospital.

The driver says he turned off Highway 45 onto Medical Center Circle and doesn’t remember what happened next.

He ended up crashing into the Women’s Group clinic near the hospital. The man and a passenger in the car had minor injuries.

The crash left considerable damage at the clinic.

