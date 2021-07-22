Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Mississippi to file arguments in landmark abortion case

FILE - In this May 19, 2021, file photo, the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic, more...
FILE - In this May 19, 2021, file photo, the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic, more commonly known as "The Pink House," is shrouded with a black tarp so that its clients may enter in privacy in Jackson, Miss. The Mississippi attorney general’s office is expected to file briefs with the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday to outline the state’s arguments in a case that could upend nearly 50 years of court rulings on abortion rights nationwide. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi attorney general’s office is expected to file briefs with the U.S. Supreme Court to outline the state’s arguments in a case that could affect abortion rights nationwide.

A 6-3 conservative majority, with three justices appointed by former President Donald Trump, said in May that the court would hear arguments later this year over a Mississippi law that would ban abortion at 15 weeks.

The case challenges nearly 50 years of rulings that have prohibited states from restricting abortion before a fetus can survive outside the womb.

Mississippi attorneys have a Thursday deadline to file briefs. Justices are likely to hear the case this fall.

Most Read

Man shoots at Clinton officer who was attempting a traffic stop on I-20
Man arrested for shooting at Clinton officer who was attempting traffic stop on I-20
Michael Leon Brock, 54, of Walls, Mississippi
FBI arrests Mississippi man for assaulting officers during Jan. 6 Capitol riot
At least nine states have enacted legistation that prohibits school districts from requiring...
DeSoto County Schools will not require masks in buildings
15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder
According to court documents, Davis “Jason” Rutland, 42 of Bolton, a pharmacist and co-owner of...
Mississippi pharmacists pleads guilty to more than $180M health care fraud scheme

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
Simone Biles of the United States smiles as she trains for artistic gymnastics at Ariake...
Simone Biles practices historic new vault in Olympics training session
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,199 new cases reported Thurs.
Free sweet tea Thursday at McAlister’s Deli
Free sweet tea Thursday at McAlister’s Deli