Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Luke Combs pays for funeral expenses for men who died at Faster Horses

(Source: Lukecombs.com)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - Country music Star Luke Combs has paid for the funeral expenses for three men who died at Faster Horses.

Dawson Brown, Kole Sova and Richie Mays Jr. were in a trailer at a campground near the concert when they suffered carbon monoxide poisoning. Two others who were in the trailer survived the incident.

A publicist for Combs confirmed that he paid for the funerals, but said Combs did not wish to provide a comment on the matter.

Combs was one of the musicians playing at the concert the weekend of the incident.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

(L to R) Melody Stubbs, Courtney Harper, Janeshia Wilson
Three cousins, all expecting twins in October, share an even greater bond
Former Moss Point mayor Mario King will spend the next 30 months in federal prison after being...
Former Moss Point mayor sentenced to federal prison for wire fraud
Charles Earl Owens
Family concerned after man goes missing
Man shoots at Clinton officer who was attempting a traffic stop on I-20
Man arrested for shooting at Clinton officer who was attempting traffic stop on I-20
Supervisor David Archie questions expenditures at a recent election commission meeting.
A Hinds Co. supervisor wants to know why election commissioners spent $8,400 on two luncheons. Members don’t remember having them.

Latest News

Commissioner Andy Gipson announced that the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce...
Ag Commissioner Andy Gipson announces next Wild Hog Control Program application period
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: hit, miss storms amid searing July heat
Introduced Thursday by U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, the FFL Protection Act would strengthen the...
Sen. Hyde-Smith cosponsors bill to combat ‘smash-and-grab’ gun thefts
Heat Continues To Sear Central and Southwest Mississippi This Weekend, Next Week
First Alert Forecast: hit, miss storms with increasing heat stress potential
‘Evicted’ exhibit at JSU documents plight of residents forced from their homes in the state and...
‘Evicted’ exhibit at JSU documents plight of residents forced from their homes in the state and nation