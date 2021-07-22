Luke Combs pays for funeral expenses for men who died at Faster Horses

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - Country music Star Luke Combs has paid for the funeral expenses for three men who died at Faster Horses.

Dawson Brown, Kole Sova and Richie Mays Jr. were in a trailer at a campground near the concert when they suffered carbon monoxide poisoning. Two others who were in the trailer survived the incident.

A publicist for Combs confirmed that he paid for the funerals, but said Combs did not wish to provide a comment on the matter.

Combs was one of the musicians playing at the concert the weekend of the incident.

