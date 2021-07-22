Jets sign 2nd-round WR Elijah Moore to 4-year rookie deal

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets signed wide receiver Elijah Moore to a four-year deal. The second-round pick’s contract is worth $8.9 million and includes a signing bonus of $3.86 million.

ESPN reported the deal includes guaranteed money through the first three years.

The move Wednesday night leaves quarterback Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall selection, as the Jets’ lone unsigned draft pick.

Moore is expected to have a prominent role in New York’s offense, particularly after he had an impressive spring during offseason workouts, rookie camp and minicamp.

Moore set the Ole Miss mark with 86 catches in only eight games last year before opting out the rest of the season.