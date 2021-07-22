Free sweet tea Thursday at McAlister’s Deli

Baby Faces
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sometimes the best things in life are free - at least Thursday, anyway.

Nationwide, McAlister’s Deli is giving away a free 32 oz. cup to their famous sweet tea to wrap up its month-long Sweet Sips Tea Fest.

You can swing by anytime Thursday, July 22 to claim your sweet tea, unsweet tea, tea/lemonade, tea with flavored shots, and McAlister’s limited time offer- Tropical Tea which includes a blend of the sweet tea, natural lemonade, guava puree, and strawberry puree.

In-store, you can get one free tea per guest and a maximum of four free teas per online order.

