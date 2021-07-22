First Alert Forecast: hit, miss storms amid searing summer heat

THURSDAY: Our unsettled pattern finally begins to calm down as an upper ridge starts to nudge in from the south through the latter part of the week. Expect temperatures to quickly rebound into the lower 90s amid a mix of clouds and sun. A few hit and miss storms may catch up with you by the latter part of the day, but coverage will be much less than in recent days.

Outside of a few rogue PM storms, expect a mix of sun & clouds with highs in the 90s this afternoon. Tapping into the high levels of moisture - 'feels like' temperatures will run closer to 105° this afternoon. Get used to it; it's likely to get worse before it gets better. #mswx pic.twitter.com/H0UioLyAAL — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) July 22, 2021

FRIDAY: A weak disturbance will roll on the back side of the burgeoning upper ridge from the south – helping to kick up a better chance for scattered, mainly afternoon, showers and storms – drifting from NW to SE. Outside of the storm chances, expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the lower 90s. Feels like temperatures will be closer to 105.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A stout upper ridge will expand over much of the country through late week. In response, temperatures will gradually begin to heat back up by the upcoming weekend. While occasional disturbances could kick up storms from time to time, coverage will not be as widespread as recent days. Due to antecedent wet ground, heat indices could reach critical levels as heat cranks to the middle 90s by next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

