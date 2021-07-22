Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: hit, miss storms amid searing summer heat

Searing Summer Heat Expands
Searing Summer Heat Expands(WLBT)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THURSDAY: Our unsettled pattern finally begins to calm down as an upper ridge starts to nudge in from the south through the latter part of the week. Expect temperatures to quickly rebound into the lower 90s amid a mix of clouds and sun. A few hit and miss storms may catch up with you by the latter part of the day, but coverage will be much less than in recent days.

FRIDAY: A weak disturbance will roll on the back side of the burgeoning upper ridge from the south – helping to kick up a better chance for scattered, mainly afternoon, showers and storms – drifting from NW to SE. Outside of the storm chances, expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the lower 90s. Feels like temperatures will be closer to 105.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A stout upper ridge will expand over much of the country through late week. In response, temperatures will gradually begin to heat back up by the upcoming weekend. While occasional disturbances could kick up storms from time to time, coverage will not be as widespread as recent days. Due to antecedent wet ground, heat indices could reach critical levels as heat cranks to the middle 90s by next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Leon Brock, 54, of Walls, Mississippi
FBI arrests Mississippi man for assaulting officers during Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Man shoots at Clinton officer who was attempting a traffic stop on I-20
Man arrested after shooting at Clinton officer who was attempting traffic stop on I-20
15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder
Belhaven resident the target of five break-ins in 3 months
Belhaven woman the target of five break-ins in 3 months
At least nine states have enacted legistation that prohibits school districts from requiring...
DeSoto County Schools will not require masks in buildings

Latest News

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Wednesday Night Weather Forecast
Hit, Miss Storms Return; Searing Heat Also Returns
First Alert Forecast: storm coverage decreases; sizzling heat increases
Heat & humidity climb into the weekend!
Rachel's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: pop-up downpours; searing heat to emerge