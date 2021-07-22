Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Family concerned after man goes missing

Charles Earl Owens
Charles Earl Owens(Family)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Charles Owens, 57, has been missing for a week.

Family members say they are concerned. They haven’t seen him since dropping him off at a location on Highway 80.

Charles is five-feet-eight-inches tall and 125 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans on Thursday, July 15.

If you know where he may be, call 601-960-2328 or 601-213-6154.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shoots at Clinton officer who was attempting a traffic stop on I-20
Man arrested for shooting at Clinton officer who was attempting traffic stop on I-20
Michael Leon Brock, 54, of Walls, Mississippi
FBI arrests Mississippi man for assaulting officers during Jan. 6 Capitol riot
At least nine states have enacted legistation that prohibits school districts from requiring...
DeSoto County Schools will not require masks in buildings
15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder
According to court documents, Davis “Jason” Rutland, 42 of Bolton, a pharmacist and co-owner of...
Mississippi pharmacists pleads guilty to more than $180M health care fraud scheme

Latest News

FILE - In this May 19, 2021, file photo, the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic, more...
Mississippi to file arguments in landmark abortion case
Simone Biles of the United States smiles as she trains for artistic gymnastics at Ariake...
Simone Biles practices historic new vault in Olympics training session
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,199 new cases reported Thurs.
Free sweet tea Thursday at McAlister’s Deli
Free sweet tea Thursday at McAlister’s Deli