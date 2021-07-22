Family concerned after man goes missing
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Charles Owens, 57, has been missing for a week.
Family members say they are concerned. They haven’t seen him since dropping him off at a location on Highway 80.
Charles is five-feet-eight-inches tall and 125 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans on Thursday, July 15.
If you know where he may be, call 601-960-2328 or 601-213-6154.
