Family concerned after man goes missing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Charles Owens, 57, has been missing for a week.

Family members say they are concerned. They haven’t seen him since dropping him off at a location on Highway 80.

Charles is five-feet-eight-inches tall and 125 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans on Thursday, July 15.

If you know where he may be, call 601-960-2328 or 601-213-6154.

