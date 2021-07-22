Baby Faces
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,317 new cases reported Fri.

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 graphic((Source: WIS))
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,317 new cases and 9 new deaths Thursday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 333,180 as of July 21.

So far, 7,502 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

An estimated 315,209 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

The newest MSDH report shows 1,017,820 people are fully vaccinated and 2,116,329 doses have been administered in total.

On March 19, 2020, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

