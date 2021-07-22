Consider This: Cheering on America

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Our country seems more divided than ever.

Whether it’s politics, police reform, wearing a mask, getting a vaccine, the list of divisive topics goes on and on and on.

This week the 2020 Olympics will finally happen one year later than planned. They will look and sound much differently without spectators, but the athletes will still do their best to bring home a medal.

This is a great time for all of us to agree on something, to be on the same team and come together as Americans to cheer on our athletes.

They won’t have fan support in person, but we can sure offer our support from afar, showing solidarity as the United States of America.

For the next two weeks, as the Olympic games are underway, let’s find something that unites rather than divides.

Let’s be proud we are all part of the red, white and blue. Let the games begin! Go Team USA!

