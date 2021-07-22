Man arrested after shooting at Clinton officer who was attempting traffic stop on I-20

Baby Faces
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested after shooting at a Clinton police officer who was attempting a traffic stop Wednesday evening.

The officer was attempting the traffic stop on I-20 eastbound when the motorist drove through it.

The driver then began shooting while driving, not stopping until he reached the Woody Drive area of Jackson.

According to Clinton officer Josh Frazier, it was there that the suspect, Jerry McAlister, 45, and the officer got into a fight and the officer’s knee was injured.

The officer is expected to make a full recovery.

McAlister then fled the scene on foot but the gun he had was recovered. A female passenger who was in the vehicle with McAlister was taken into custody.

Later in the evening, McAlister was also taken into custody, being apprehended on Fleetwood Drive in Jackson.

