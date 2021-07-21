Baby Faces
Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Fewer showers today as an area of low pressure and an accompanying stationary front erode.  High pressure is nudging its way into the picture, and this will result in sunnier days ahead.  Unfortunately, we’ll also see an increase in temperatures combining with the leftover moisture to produce feel like temperatures or heat indices near dangerous levels.  We’ll add a couple of degrees to the temperature each day heading into this weekend.  We won’t get rid of the chance for showers completely, but they will be more isolated and primarily during the afternoons and evenings.  Highs will be in the lower and middle 90s going forward with the heat index more likely to reach somewhere between 100 and 105 degrees.  Morning lows will be in the lower and middle 70s.  The tropics remain quiet.  Average high is 92 and the average low is 72 this time of year.  We reached a high of 89 degrees today.   Sunrise is 6:09am and the sunset is 8:05pm.

