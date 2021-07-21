Summer Blood Drive aims to avert statewide blood shortages

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - You can help save a life Wednesday!

Mississippi Blood Services is kicking off its Summer Blood Drive to avert dire blood shortages in the Magnolia State over the past year.

MBS says hospitals have had to delay some treatments and procedures because not enough blood is available.

It begins Wednesday at 7:30 a.m.

You can drop by and donate blood any time before 7 p.m.

If you give blood at the Flowood location, you’ll also get a limited-edition tie-dyed shirt and a ten gift card, and you’ll be registered for a chance to win tickets to see either Harry Connick Jr. or Luke Bryan at the Brandon Amphitheater in August!

