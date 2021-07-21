Some JSU students say recent surge in COVID-19 cases prompted them to get vaccinated

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University’s vaccination clinic was busy Tuesday after Mississippi’s recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

“You got a lot of people dying around here,” JSU freshman Jeremiah Williams said. “We’re just trying to stay alive and go to work and do whatever we need to do in life.”

With the state health department’s recent report of over 2,300 new cases in just a three-day period, some JSU students said they felt it was time to protect themselves against the virus. JSU senior George Graham said he wants to be as safe as possible before the Fall semester gets underway next month.

“With the Delta variant spreading and having all these cases all over the place, it helped to persuade me to go out and get the second dose and have it done so that if I was to be attacked by it, or someone close to me, I would be in a better situation to be ready for it,” Graham said.

JSU graduate student Keonte Hampton said he’s gotten tested for the virus more times than he can count, and he’s tired of cotton swabs going up his nose.

“I’m tired of these COVID tests, and COVID kills a lot of people, and I’m tired of that too. Just ready to get back to normal,” Hampton said.

Hampton said he was hesitant to get the shot after hearing mixed things about it but ultimately decided to face his fears so that the pandemic doesn’t impact his football season.

“We have to take like three to four COVID tests a week,” he said. “If you miss it, you got to miss that game. So I’m like, I might as well get the vaccine. It’ll be a big help for us, a big benefit.”

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs tweeted a chart Tuesday, showing low vaccinated counties are increasingly likely to have higher case counts.

“I figured that it would at least be better to be amongst the majority of people having the vaccine than being amongst the very few people that don’t,” Graham said.

JSU has not yet decided as to whether they’ll require students to get vaccinated come fall. Classes are set to begin on August 23.

