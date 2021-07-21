SEC Media Days: Leach seeks improvement on up-and-down first season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WLBT) - Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach is taking in his first true SEC Media Day.

After a virtual event in 2020, Leach arrived, khaki shorts in tow but with the suit and tie on.

Along for the ride was linebacker Aaron Brule and wide receiver Austin Williams.

Leach and Co. are coming off of a 4-7 campaign in the head coach’s first year in Starkville--one that started with a big win over defending champion LSU followed by losing 7 of 8 of their next games.

Leach says his young squad is constantly improving.

“We’re still a young group but we’re steadily getting better, steadily improving. I think we’ll be more experienced,” Leach said. “I thought they were more explosive in the spring.”

He says there were no significant issued but there will be some position battles to look forward to.

On NIL changes, he says Mississippi State is “a great place to grow your brand.”

He suggested an idea where athletes received $100,000 upon graduating that he thinks would encourage student-athletes to graduate and discourage transfers.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.