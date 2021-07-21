Baby Faces
Sales tax revenues up for Jackson, other metro cities despite pandemic

(generic_money)
(Source: KSLA News 12)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Despite COVID-19, many metro area cities have seen significant increases in their annual sales tax diversions.

Cities receive 18.5 percent of all sales taxes generated within their corporate boundaries, with the rest of those dollars going to the state.

Jackson and Ridgeland saw some of the biggest growth in sales tax revenues, with Jackson bringing in $29,135,378 through June this year, about $2.2 million more than it brought in through the same period in 2020.

Ridgeland, meanwhile, received $14.8 million in diversions, about $1.6 million more than it did through the same period last year.

The increase represented the highest percentage increase among cities reviewed by WLBT.

Mayor Gene McGee credits the additional revenue to several factors, including people spending more money locally as a result of the pandemic, and the city’s efforts to make Ridgeland more business-friendly.

On top of those factors, the city welcomed the state’s first Costco Wholesale warehouse, which opened in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic.

Rendering of Ridgeland Costco.
Rendering of Ridgeland Costco.

McGee wasn’t sure how the additional funds would be used but said he and the board of aldermen would look at several projects.

“There are a number of projects we’ll look at doing,” he said. “We try to be conservative on our plans and not have a knee-jerk reaction.”

Flowood and Pearl also saw major increases, which each bringing in about $1.4 million more in sales tax revenue when compared to the same time in 2020.

The state’s fiscal year runs from July 1 of the current year to June 30 of the following year.

Data is provided by the Mississippi Department of Revenue. The figures shown below do not account for special taxes, like Jackson’s one-percent infrastructure sales tax, or any tourism tax dollars.

City2021 sales tax diversions July 1 to date2020 sales tax diversions for the same periodPercent growth
Brandon$6,904,782.10$5,987,331.1415.3
Clinton5,314,981.144,945,167.547.5
Flowood13,166,490.9611,770,510.3411.8
Jackson29,135,377.6726,944,761.778.1
Madison10,030,452.399,209,189.908.9
Pearl12,319,546.0610,895,289.5012.1
Ridgeland14,822,018.3513,220,591.7213.1

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

