Rep. Thompson dismisses lawsuit against Trump to avoid ’appearance of conflict’

Thompson filed this lawsuit, along with the NAACP, in February against former president Donald Trump.(WTOK)
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Congressman Bennie Thompson announced Wednesday that he’s dismissing his claim in the lawsuit against former President Donald Trump surrounding the Jan 6. Capitol riots.

Thompson said in part, “In an effort to avoid the appearance of a conflict, I’ve dismissed my claim in the lawsuit I brought to address the events of Jan 6.”

February, Thompson filed this lawsuit, along with the NAACP.

The news comes weeks after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi selected Thompson to be a part of the committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Thompson is already chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security.

He went on to say, “I will refrain from sharing information that I acquire as Chair of the Select Committee that is not already available to the public or to members of Congress.”

Earlier Wednesday, Pelosi rejected two Trump allies from sitting on the same committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

Pelosi cited the “integrity” of the probe in refusing to accept the appointments of Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, picked by McCarthy to be the top Republican on the panel, or Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan.

After Pelosi’s announcement Wednesday morning, McCarthy immediately issued a statement that said her move will damage the institution of Congress.

The panel will hold its first hearing next week.

