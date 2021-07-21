Baby Faces
Pearl River Resort reinstates mandatory mask mandate

The mask mandate also includes Bok Homa Casino
Pearl River Resort
Pearl River Resort(Pearl River Resort)
By Pat Peterson
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - Bring a face mask or covering if you plan on visiting the Pearl River Resort soon. The popular, resort destination reinstated its face covering requirement Wednesday.

Here’s the press release the resort sent to WTOK:

All Guests and Employees of Pearl River Resort and Bok Homa Casino are Temporarily Required to Wear Face Coverings

Pearl River Resort properties and Bok Homa Casino are temporarily reinstating a mandatory mask policy for all guests, effective immediately.  Associates are also required to wear face coverings.

Cyrus Ben, Chief of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians has issued Executive Order 2020-060-B, reinstating face covering requirements on Tribal land.  A spike in COVID (Delta variant) cases throughout the state has prompted this action.

Health agencies recommend wearing masks to reduce the risk of infection from this highly contagious variant of COVID.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

