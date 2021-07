New Mt. Zion M.B Church to giveaway 700 backpacks on Saturday, July 24

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The New Mt. Zion M.B. church in partnership with Judge Carlyn Hicks, Mumford & Mumford Law Firm, Northminster Baptist Church, and Roderick Coleman will host a backpack giveaway on July 24, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The church plans to give away 700 backpacks, as well as unisex uniform shirts, and cases of water.

Items are limited to one per child.

The first 250 students will receive free hamburgers donated by Whataburger.

The church is located at 140 West Maple Street, Jackson, Miss., 39203.

