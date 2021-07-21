Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Mississippi pharmacists pleads guilty to more than $180M health care fraud scheme

According to court documents, Davis “Jason” Rutland, 42 of Bolton, a pharmacist and co-owner of...
According to court documents, Davis “Jason” Rutland, 42 of Bolton, a pharmacist and co-owner of various compounding pharmacies, admitted that he participated in a scheme to defraud TRICARE and other health care benefit programs by distributing medically unnecessary compounded medications.
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WLBT) - A Mississippi pharmacist pleaded guilty on Wednesday for his role in a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud TRICARE and private insurance companies.

The conduct resulted in more than $180 million in fraudulent billings, including more than $50 million paid by federal healthcare programs.

According to court documents, Davis “Jason” Rutland, 42 of Bolton, a pharmacist and co-owner of various compounding pharmacies, admitted that he participated in a scheme to defraud TRICARE and other health care benefit programs.

Rutland distributed medically unnecessary compounded medications, records show, by:

  • Adjusting prescription formulas to ensure the highest reimbursement without regard to efficacy.
  • Soliciting recruiters to procure prescriptions for high-margin compounded medications and paying those recruiters commissions based on the percentage of reimbursements paid by pharmacy benefit managers and health care benefit programs, including commissions on claims reimbursed by TRICARE.
  • Routinely and systematically waiving and/or reducing copayments to be paid by beneficiaries and members, including utilizing a purported copayment assistance program to falsely make it appear as if Rutland’s pharmacy and its affiliate compounding pharmacies had been collecting copayments.

Rutland pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States and solicit, receive, offer and pay illegal kickbacks, and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Sentencing has been scheduled for Nov. 30. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

Rutland must also pay restitution and forfeit all assets traced to the ill-gotten gains.

The FBI and DCIS are investigating the case.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating deadly car crash on I-220
Police identify man killed in deadly crash on I-220
Katrina and Spurgeon Banyard discuss their daughter's murder.
‘It’s a disgrace’: Father of homicide victim blames judges for not locking up daughter’s alleged killer
Monet Shields, 31
36 pounds of marijuana edibles netted in traffic stop, woman arrested
15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder
Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, flashes a peace sign as he leaves the...
‘I’m frustrated’: Dobbs apologizes after labeling those spreading COVID falsehoods ‘anti-science Nazis’

Latest News

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 961 new cases reported Wednesday
Cultivation Food Hall creating opportunities for entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurs find start-up opportunities inside unique District restaurant
WLBT @ 6 a.m. (July 21, 2021) - clipped version
WLBT @ 6 a.m. (July 21, 2021) - clipped version
WLBT @ 6 a.m. (July 21, 2021) - clipped version
Entrepreneurs find start-up opportunities inside unique District restaurant