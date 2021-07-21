Major changes and improvements included in proposal for Jatran bus service in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Major changes and improvements in the works for the Jatran bus system, and it is good news for those who depend on public transportation.

Goals of new plans for Jatran include making transportation easier and faster for those who depend on public transportation. (WLBT)

Changes include a new bus network with 10 new and improved routes. Customers gave input on some of the recommendations at an open house Tuesday night in Downtown Jackson.

Connetics Transportation Group has been working on a proposal that will be presented to City Council members. In addition to more bus routes, the proposal includes direct routes to Jackson State University, downtown, UMMC, and Walmart stores on County Line Road and Highway 18.

Dan Nelson with Connetics Transportation Group said, “they can expect faster travel times hopefully. Quicker trips, more direct trips. Maybe fewer transfers in some places like I said there’s that more direct service up to County Line Road. So folks don’t have to transfer to another bus route to get to places like Northpark Mall or the Walmart up on County Line Road.

Nelson added, “Jatran really has not been changed for decades. And a lot of these routes have been in place for years, and it was time to make some changes to respond to changing development patterns and changing community patterns for how people are moving throughout the city.”

An open house was held for Jatran riders to look over the proposal to add routes and service that includes more of South Jackson. (WLBT)

Nelson says his group will have plans wrapped up by the fall, and then the proposal will go to the Jackson City Council for approval. He says the changes should be put in place some time next year.

