First Alert Forecast: storm coverage decreases; sizzling heat increases

Hit, Miss Storms Return; Searing Heat Also Returns
Hit, Miss Storms Return; Searing Heat Also Returns
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WEDNESDAY: Our stalled front will help to kick up yet another risk for scattered downpours, mainly during the afternoon and early evening hours. While it may not rain all day long, where and when it rains, the storms could come down quick, fast and in a hurry again. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 80s; a few spots could tag 90. Lows will drop to the lower to middle 70s with partly clear skies as rain chances taper after sunset.

THURSDAY: Our unsettled pattern finally begins to calm down as an upper ridge starts to nudge in from the south through the latter part of the week. Expect temperatures to quickly rebound into the lower 90s amid a mix of clouds and sun. A few hit and miss storms may catch up with you by the latter part of the day, but coverage will be much less than in recent days.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A stout upper ridge will expand over much of the country through late week. In response, temperatures will gradually begin to heat back up by the upcoming weekend. While occasional disturbances could kick up storms from time to time, coverage will not be as widespread as recent days. Due to antecedent wet ground, heat indices could reach critical levels as heat cranks to the middle 90s by next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

