Entrepreneurs find start-up opportunities inside unique District restaurant

By Carmen Poe
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re a dreamer looking to start your own business, Cultivation Food Hall in the District at Eastover may have some ideas.

The unique business concept is the first in Mississippi that offers local, chef-inspired concepts, plus opportunities for entrepreneurs.

Drawing on the tradition of European food halls, the American take on the food hall first appeared in major cities such as San Francisco, Chicago, and New York, but more recently have opened in cities across the Southeast, including New Orleans, Birmingham, Houston, and now Jackson.

WLBT’s Carmen Poe stopped by the restaurant to learn more about the business concept.

