Drive-thru school supply give-a-way kicks off 10 a.m. Saturday

(WIS)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOLTON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s that time of year mom’s and dad’s - back to school.

Hinds County Sheriff’s Office wants to help you get ready with a drive-thru give-a-way Saturday, July 24 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. while supplies last.

Your child must be present and you must remain in your vehicle.

The give-a-way is at Bolton-Edwards Elementary, located at 9700 I-20 Frontage Road in Bolton.

Drive-thru school supply give-a-way kicks off 10 a.m. Saturday
Drive-thru school supply give-a-way kicks off 10 a.m. Saturday(Hinds County Sheriff's Office)

