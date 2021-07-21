Drive-thru school supply give-a-way kicks off 10 a.m. Saturday
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOLTON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s that time of year mom’s and dad’s - back to school.
Hinds County Sheriff’s Office wants to help you get ready with a drive-thru give-a-way Saturday, July 24 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. while supplies last.
Your child must be present and you must remain in your vehicle.
The give-a-way is at Bolton-Edwards Elementary, located at 9700 I-20 Frontage Road in Bolton.
