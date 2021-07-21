Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Chicago restricts travel to Louisiana amid surge in COVID cases

Chicago has restricted travel to six states, including Louisiana, due to the increase of...
Chicago has restricted travel to six states, including Louisiana, due to the increase of COVID-19 cases nationwide.(Chicago.gov)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Chicago Department of Public Health has restricted travel to six states, including Louisiana, as the country continues to see a steady increase in new COVID-19 cases.

Florida, Louisiana, Nevada, and the U.S. Virgin Islands were added on July 20.

Missouri and Arkansas were added last week.

More: La. reports third-highest daily count of new covid cases since beginning of pandemic

States placed on the “orange list” average 15 or more new cases per day per 100,000 residents.

Unvaccinated individuals traveling from the states on the “orange list” are advised - not required - to test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours prior to arriving in Chicago or must quarantine for 10 days upon arrival.

Vaccinated travels are exempt from the advisory.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katrina and Spurgeon Banyard discuss their daughter's murder.
‘It’s a disgrace’: Father of homicide victim blames judges for not locking up daughter’s alleged killer
Police investigating deadly car crash on I-220
Police identify man killed in deadly crash on I-220
Monet Shields, 31
36 pounds of marijuana edibles netted in traffic stop, woman arrested
15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder
Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, flashes a peace sign as he leaves the...
‘I’m frustrated’: Dobbs apologizes after labeling those spreading COVID falsehoods ‘anti-science Nazis’

Latest News

Hit, Miss Storms Return; Searing Heat Also Returns
First Alert Forecast: storm coverage decreases; sizzling heat increases
Thompson filed this lawsuit, along with the NAACP, in February against former president Donald...
Rep. Thompson dismisses lawsuit against Trump to avoid ’appearance of conflict’
Heat & humidity climb into the weekend!
Rachel's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
Michael Leon Brock, 54, of Walls, Mississippi
FBI arrests Mississippi man for assaulting officers during Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Drive-thru school supply give-a-way kicks off 10 a.m. Saturday