Canton alderman not guilty of trespassing charges

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Canton alderman has been found not guilty on trespassing charges.

Madison County Justice Court Judge Lloyd Spivey handed down the decision Wednesday, clearing outgoing Canton Ward 6 Alderman Eric Gilkey of charges.

Gilkey, vice president of safety and damage prevention with Canton Municipal Utilities, had been accused by fellow CMU employee Derick Brent of going on his property and into his backyard without permission.

Video of the incident was shown during the trial.

Gilkey had claimed he saw a contractor at Brent’s house and wanted to speak to the contractor about doing work at his home.

Gilkey was not immediately available for comment.

