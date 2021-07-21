Beloved Coast sushi chef closes restaurant to care for 12-year-old son battling cancer

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Chef Scott is known all across South Mississippi and beyond for his beautiful sushi, friendly demeanor, and active community support.

Now, his community is embracing his family as he prepares to shut the doors to his restaurant next month to care for his 12-year-old son Collin, who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Scott Khong - the owner of Chef Scott’s Restaurant and Sushi Bar in Ocean Springs - announced this week that he will close his restaurant indefinitely on Aug. 1 so he is able to take Collin to his Jackson for treatments.

Longtime customers are have been filling Chef Scott’s restaurant this week, eager to eat there once more before they close and to offer their love and support to the Khongs.

“If I still have another chance to open another restaurant in the future when my kid gets well, then I will come back and do it for you guys,” he said. “But if something happens to my kid, I’ll never have the chance to see him again.”

Chef Scott’s is more than just a great place to grab sushi for many of the regulars who go there. It’s a place filled with warm smiles, beautiful food, and bright artwork. The beloved chef said he is now going to auction off the paintings that hang in the restaurant to help pay for Collin’s treatment.

A Go Fund Me page has also been set up by Chef Scott’s close friend Dr. Eric Graham. In just a matter of days, it has already raised more than $13,000.

“He loved me like his kid, and he always supported me and was behind me,” said Chef Scott about his friend.

Graham was one of the first people Chef Scott called after Collin was diagnosed, said the chef, noting that he has been able to cry on his friend’s shoulder since that moment.

Another of Chef Scott’s friends, Richard Vojtech, said it doesn’t surprise him at all how generous people have been in both their donations and their emotional support of the Khongs.

“(Chef Scott will) ask you, ‘Hey, how’s the wife? How’s the kids?’ I mean, how many people do that,” said Vojtech. “Normally, business owners, they’re more worried about the bottom line, the number, the dollar....With Chef Scott, it’s not like that.”

For the immediate future, the bottom line for Scott Khong is being there for his family and helping his son get better.

“I love Ocean Springs a lot. It’s a very good place to stay and raise a kid,” he said. “All my money I make, I take care of my family. (The community) always calls me and checks on me and supports me with whatever I need.”

Chef Scott hasn’t yet set a date for the art auction. He says he will post it on his Facebook page once it is determined. To donate to the Go Fund Me page for Collin Khong, click here.

