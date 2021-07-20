WATCH: 36 pounds of marijuana edibles netted in traffic stop, Memphis woman arrested in Clinton
Published: Jul. 20, 2021
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A traffic stop in Clinton has swept 36 pounds of marijuana edibles off the streets.
The woman behind it all faces trafficking charges and is from Memphis, Tennessee, Clinton police say.
CPD is holding a media briefing with the details of the early-morning arrest.
You can watch the news conference live here.
