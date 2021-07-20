Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Our unsettled pattern continues as a front remains stalled overhead... Periods of showers and storms across the area will remain likely this week as a result, with localized flash flooding a concern for areas that see prolonged heavy rainfall. Scattered showers and storms will be likely once again tomorrow, but as coverage will be slightly lower and highs will top out in the upper 80s Wednesday afternoon. From Thursday into the weekend, rain chances will gradually decrease, but temperatures will increase. Although scattered showers and storms will still be possible in the afternoon and evening hours through the second half of the 7-day forecast, coverage will be more typical for this time of year. Highs will rebound back to the low-mid 90s, but with the added moisture from all the recent rainfall, feels like temperatures will likely exceed 105° next week!

