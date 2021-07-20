Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Suspect charged with sexually assaulting, beating woman in public restroom

Andrew Jones, 28, is charged with sexual battery and robbery after police say he attacked a...
Andrew Jones, 28, is charged with sexual battery and robbery after police say he attacked a woman inside the restroom at Gulfport Premium Outlets.(Harrison County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - An Oklahoma woman visiting South Mississippi with her family is in the hospital recovering after police say she was brutally assaulted Monday at a Gulfport shopping center.

Authorities say the suspect - identified as 28-year-old Andrew Malik Jones - was waiting inside the restroom at Gulfport Premium Outlets when the victim entered around 6:43pm. The victim told police Jones pushed her into a stall, physically assaulted her, then raped her.

Police say the suspect then grabbed the victim’s purse and tried to flee. The victim’s husband told WLOX Jones tried run through the parking lot towards Interstate 10 but the husband and others stopped him, holding him there until officers arrived.

The woman received serious injuries, including a fracture to her skull, said her husband. She was later taken to a New Orleans hospital to be treated for her injuries. The husband told WLOX that he and his wife live in Oklahoma and are visiting the Mississippi Gulf Coast with their young daughter.

Jones is now charged with robbery and sexual battery. He’s being held in the Harrison County Jail awaiting his initial appearance. A bond of $500,000 for each charge has been set.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katrina and Spurgeon Banyard discuss their daughter's murder.
‘It’s a disgrace’: Father of homicide victim blames judges for not locking up daughter’s alleged killer
Authorities identify man shot in the head west of I-55 in South Jackson
Police investigating deadly car crash on I-220
Police identify man killed in deadly crash on I-220
State rep. on Mississippi’s surge in COVID cases: ‘You wanted it, here it is’
‘You wanted it, here it is’: State rep. says Mississippi’s COVID surge consequence of not getting vaxxed
1-year-old boy found safe after missing from northern Miss.
1-year-old boy found safe after missing from northern Miss.

Latest News

WLBT at 6p
Clinton Public School District has installed air purifiers across its campuses in preparation...
Clinton Public Schools installs ionization devices to clean air
Sen. Hyde-Smith honors Mississippi State’s National Championship on Senate floor
Sen. Hyde-Smith honors Mississippi State’s National Championship on Senate floor
Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, flashes a peace sign as he leaves the...
‘I’m frustrated’: Dobbs apologizes after labeling those spreading COVID falsehoods ‘anti-science Nazis’
Downpour Potential Continues Through Mid-Week
First Alert Forecast: downpours continue, at times, through mid-week