Settlement reached in case of man who died while in Southaven police custody

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The family of a man who died while in the custody of the Southaven Police Department in 2015 confirmed Tuesday that a settlement has been reached.

The trial for the death of 30-year-old Troy Goode began Monday with the prosecution and defense presenting their cases on what led to his death.

And after six years and one day, to be exact, of no resolve, the Goode family is able to announce a settlement.

The details of the settlement are unclear at this time as we await lawyers to release the information.

The City of Southaven says it will also issue a statement regarding the case.

Our team covering the trial says the jury has been dismissed.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.