Sen. Hyde-Smith honors Mississippi State’s National Championship on Senate floor

WASHINGTON (WLBT) - Mississippi Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith took a few moments to ring her bell and honor the 2021 College World Series champions on the Senate floor.

Hyde-Smith and fellow Senator Roger Wicker called for the passage of a resolution recognizing the team.

She gave these comments while on the floor:

Mr. President, I am so pleased to join my colleague in congratulating the Mississippi State University baseball team on its recent 2021 NCAA World Series championship, the first NCAA championship in school history.

Mississippi State capped off its extraordinary season by defeating an incredibly talented Vanderbilt University team, 9 to 0 in game three. My house was full. We were all cheering.

Their impressive and remarkable run through this year’s College World Series is a testament to the rich tradition of the MSU baseball program, which has now appeared in twelve NCAA College World Series in its history, including most recently three consecutive series.

The inspiring performance of this baseball team continues to be celebrated all over our state. Maroon is everywhere. I truly appreciate the hard work, skill, and dedication that earned these athletes the first NCAA Division I baseball championship for Mississippi State, which are aptly described in the accompanying resolution

We take great pride in the legacy and inspiring example of these young men and their coaches. Thank you for such a wonderful and historic season. Hail State!

Thank you, Mr. President. I yield the floor.

It was topped off with a ringing of a maroon and white cowbell.

