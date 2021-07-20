Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Record lottery sales transfer more than $138M to Mississippi

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Magnolia State has hit the jackpot.

Mississippi Lottery Corporation completed its final transfer to the state for the 2021 fiscal year, bringing the total to $138,961,541.14.

Two new draw-style games, a series of high jackpots, and an expanding array of scratch-off tickets are among the sources of revenue.

Counting the June transfer of $9,778,993.78, the MLC generated $80 million to assist with roads and bridges, plus $58,961,541.14 for the Education Enhancement fund during FY21.

“What an incredible way to end our first complete fiscal year,” said MLC President Jeff Hewitt. “Our success enabled us to return a significant amount to the state for road and bridge repair and education. We are overwhelmed with the support of our players, vendors, and retailers. We continue to introduce new games and play-styles and award winners throughout the state, and I am looking forward to the continued success of the lottery.”

The new games and play-style additions powering sales include 35 scratch-off games, including Mississippi’s first $20 game, “$100 Million Extravaganza,” and the game honoring Elvis.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify man shot in the head west of I-55 in South Jackson
1-year-old boy found safe after missing from northern Miss.
1-year-old boy found safe after missing from northern Miss.
Newton County three-year old dead after accidentally shooting himself
Homicide investigation
Deputies identify 68-year-old Byram man found dead on Big Creek Road
State rep. on Mississippi’s surge in COVID cases: ‘You wanted it, here it is’
‘You wanted it, here it is’: State rep. says Mississippi’s COVID surge consequence of not getting vaxxed

Latest News

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 573 new cases reported Tuesday
Jehovah’s Witnesses pivoted their in-person ministry and activities around the country to...
Miss. prison ministry continues amidst pandemic
Downpour Potential Continues Through Mid-Week
First Alert Forecast: downpours continue, at times, through mid-week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: unsettled, wet pattern plagues mid-week forecast