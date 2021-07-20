Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Officials: Man seriously injured in Florida alligator attack

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STUART, Fla. (AP) — Officials say an alligator attacked and seriously injured a man at a Florida park.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says the attack occurred shortly before noon Monday at Halpatiokee Regional Park in Stuart.

Officials say the man was riding a bike when he lost control and fell down an embankment toward a body of water.

The 9-foot alligator grabbed the man, but he was eventually able to break free.

Officials say the man crawled away and was assisted by a bystander.

Rescue workers secured the area and drove the man to meet a medical helicopter.

A professional trapper was called to capture the alligator.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify man shot in the head west of I-55 in South Jackson
1-year-old boy found safe after missing from northern Miss.
1-year-old boy found safe after missing from northern Miss.
Newton County three-year old dead after accidentally shooting himself
Homicide investigation
Deputies identify 68-year-old Byram man found dead on Big Creek Road
State rep. on Mississippi’s surge in COVID cases: ‘You wanted it, here it is’
‘You wanted it, here it is’: State rep. says Mississippi’s COVID surge consequence of not getting vaxxed

Latest News

LIVE: Biden hosts Super Bowl champions at White House
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure negotiations, in the East Room of the...
LIVE: White House hosts Super Bowl champ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Walensky: Delta variant now 83% of samples
Found Urn
Urn found in woman’s yard returned to family
Michael Whyte (right) was convicted of murdering Army soldier Darlene Krashoc (left), 34 years...
Man sentenced to life in 1987 murder of soldier after DNA evidence linked him to woman’s death