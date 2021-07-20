Lumumba: More comprehensive approach to tackling crime needed from state leaders

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As Gov. Tate Reeves’ public safety initiative rolls along, increasing police presence in the Capital City in an attempt to reduce crime, Jackson’s mayor said he wants to see more comprehensive efforts from the state.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba told reporters Monday he hopes these measures will reduce crime, but stressed the importance of other factors that need to be addressed, too.

He also said they’ve been promised help from the state before and didn’t get it.

“That has happened across multiple administrations at this point within the the state office, or the gubernatorial office. And so the city has come before the state with legislative asks, with supports,” Lumumba said.

More than two years ago, Lumumba said then-Governor Phil Bryant would support giving $4 million to construct a real-time crime center for the city.

That money from Bryant never materialized.

“We determined to, you know, roll out our own financial support of our real-time crime center; that had been suggested as an area of potential support for the city,” Lumumba said.

Lumumba said when the state doesn’t put money into things that address root causes of crime, like poverty or joblessness, it’s essentially treating the symptom instead of the disease.

He also erroneously suggested that the state failed in providing enough funding for mental health issues, saying the amount declined over time, a point which Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann refuted last week.

“It is the responsibility of the state to provide more health care support. There is a correlation. As we have seen a decrease in mental health funding, we see an increase in the nefarious activities that we don’t want to see and a number of other things,” Lumumba said.

“Last year, a number of us in the legislature, Senate and the House, pushed for additional funds for mental health. And I was in discussion with Wendy the other day about processes that are being done around the state. We allocated almost another $5 million so we’d have crisis intervention teams and others like that,” Hosemann said.

After WLBT shared Hosemann’s information with Lumumba, he corrected himself somewhat.

“Well, I would say kudos to, you know, a trajectory that’s going up. I would say that we’re not meeting the mark,” Lumumba said. “As we look at those traditional means of helping to deter or to reduce crime, we also have to look at the trauma that exists. We have to decrease the amount of desperation that we see in our communities.”

