Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

KLLM to show off Miss. college football trucks at M-Braves game

The 2020 edition of the tractor-trailers
The 2020 edition of the tractor-trailers(KLLM Transport Services)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - KLLM Transport Services is showing off their 2021 college football trucks this week at Trustmark Park.

They will feature their Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Southern Miss and Jackson State tractor-trailers on Thursday ahead of the Braves game.

Fans can check out the trucks outside of the stadium beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 22.

The Braves host the Biloxi Shuckers at 6:35 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katrina and Spurgeon Banyard discuss their daughter's murder.
‘It’s a disgrace’: Father of homicide victim blames judges for not locking up daughter’s alleged killer
Authorities identify man shot in the head west of I-55 in South Jackson
Police investigating deadly car crash on I-220
Police identify man killed in deadly crash on I-220
State rep. on Mississippi’s surge in COVID cases: ‘You wanted it, here it is’
‘You wanted it, here it is’: State rep. says Mississippi’s COVID surge consequence of not getting vaxxed
1-year-old boy found safe after missing from northern Miss.
1-year-old boy found safe after missing from northern Miss.

Latest News

SOURCE: WLBT
Special bond between Brilla and The Blue Battalion
SOURCE: WLBT
Passion fuels The Blue Battalion and Mississippi Brilla
Mississippi natives ready to compete in Tokyo Olympics
Mississippi natives ready to compete in Tokyo Olympics
Players show off new football uniforms for the 2021 season.
‘Be proud of it’: USM shows off new uniforms for 2021 football season