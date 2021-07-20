KLLM to show off Miss. college football trucks at M-Braves game

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - KLLM Transport Services is showing off their 2021 college football trucks this week at Trustmark Park.

They will feature their Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Southern Miss and Jackson State tractor-trailers on Thursday ahead of the Braves game.

Fans can check out the trucks outside of the stadium beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 22.

The Braves host the Biloxi Shuckers at 6:35 p.m.

