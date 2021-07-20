Baby Faces
JPD searching for missing 16-year-old boy

Maliek Pickens
Maliek Pickens(JPD)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police need your help to find a missing teenager.

His name is 16-year-old Maliek Pickens.

JPD says he is six feet two inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

On Monday, May 10, 2021, he was last seen in the area of the Village Apartments on Raymond Road.

If you know where Pickens could be, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

