JPD searching for missing 14-year-old girl

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police need your help to find a missing teenager.

Janiyah Williams is 14 years old, JPD says.

She is five feet and one inch tall, about 110 pounds with black braided hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Monday, July 12, 2021, on Autumn Street.

If you have any information on where Janiyah could be, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

