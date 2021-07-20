Jackson mayor non-committal but hopeful police raises will be included in next year’s budget

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba wouldn’t commit to pay raises for veteran Jackson police officers next year, but is hopeful something can be worked out during upcoming budget talks.

“I’ve been a bit silent on this because I don’t want to build expectations too soon,” he said, speaking to Lovis Taylor, with the Jackson Police Benevolent Association. “You are in consideration and we are trying to cook something up.”

Tuesday, Taylor spoke to the mayor and Jackson City Council, urging them to consider increasing salaries for veteran officers as part of its 2021-22 budget.

“You did a wonderful job last year helping our younger officers. Please consider us next,” he said.

In September, the council approved raising base pay for new recruits and early career officers to boost recruiting amid rising crime and police shortages.

Under that plan, officers graduating from the Jackson Police Training Academy had their pay increased from $26,900 to $30,000 annually. After a year, officers receive a $1,000 raise, and from there, officers see their pay increase to $33,000 and $35,000 in years three and five.

However, veteran officers were not given a pay increase, something that Taylor said is discouraging to officers who have dedicated themselves to fighting crime in the capital city.

“For officers who have reached the rank of corporal, they have displayed and shown they’re going to stay here,” Taylor said. “To go several years without a pay raise, it gets stagnant and some officers – I’ve seen some good officers go. I’ve seen some leave and come back.

“I’m not here to tell you what to pay us, but to please give us consideration to help our officers make the decision to stay here longer.”

The Police Benevolent Association in Jackson has approximately 250 members.

Budget talks are expected to get underway in August.

