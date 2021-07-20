Baby Faces
Investigator: Woman’s body discovered in Prentiss over the weekend

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PRENTISS, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman’s body was discovered in Jefferson Davis County over the weekend.

According to Prentiss Police Investigator Richard Browning, the body was found on Sunday, July 18.

Officials are expecting the autopsy to be completed by the end of the week. When they receive the autopsy results more information will be released.

This is a developing story.

