Former Hinds Co. investigator out on bond after being arrested for domestic violence

Dukes was arrested by Ridgeland PD for aggravated assault.
Dukes was arrested by Ridgeland PD for aggravated assault.(Madison County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A former investigator with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is out of jail, after posting bond on a domestic violence charge.

Samuel Dukes was released from the Madison County Detention Center Friday after being awarded a $10,000 bond in Ridgeland Municipal Court.

“He posted bail on Friday, July 16, approximately 11 a.m.,” said Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal. “He is scheduled for his next court appearance on August 3 at 8:30 a.m.”

Under terms of his release, Dukes is not allowed to contact the victim.

Dukes was arrested on domestic violence charges Thursday.

Friday, the sheriff’s department announced that Dukes was no longer with the department, following an internal investigation.

The 39-year-old had been with the department for about a year.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

