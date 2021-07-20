Baby Faces
First Alert Forecast: downpours continues, at times, mid-week

(WLBT)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TUESDAY: Rain chances will remain elevated heading into Tuesday with our unsettled pattern – expect variably cloudy skies with scattered downpours at times to contend with. Highs will make a run for the middle 80s if you can dodge the storm potential. Localized flooding continues to be a concern with heavy, slow-moving storms. Storms will gradually fade late with lows in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Our stalled front will help to kick up yet another risk for scattered downpours through mid-week. While it may not rain all day long, where and when it rains, the storms could come down quick, fast and in a hurry again. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 80s; a few spots could tag 90.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Gradually, the stalled front overhead will begin to fade. As we progress through the end of the week, chances for rain and storms will begin to drop off in coverage. In response, temperatures will gradually begin to heat back up by the upcoming weekend. By week’s end, high pressure will attempt to nudge in to bring down the rain chances, but still expect to dodge raindrops from time to time. Due to antecedent wet ground, heat indices could reach critical levels as heat cranks to the middle 90s by next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

