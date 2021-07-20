Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Fire crews save injured, pregnant dog from island

The pup found itself stranded on an island in the middle of the Rillito River on Sunday, which...
The pup found itself stranded on an island in the middle of the Rillito River on Sunday, which was running higher than normal after heavy monsoon rains, KOLD-TV reported.(Source: Tucson Fire Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff and Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - Tucson fire crews came to the rescue of an injured, pregnant dog over the weekend.

The pup found itself stranded on an island in the middle of the Rillito River on Sunday, which was running higher than normal after heavy monsoon rains, KOLD-TV reported.

“Tucson Fire Engine 20 crews helped rescue an injured, pregnant dog who found herself stuck on an island in the Rillito on Sunday,” a Tucson Fire Department Facebook post said. “We are happy to say the pup is recovering and back on dry land!”

DOG SAVE 🐶 #TucsonFire Engine 20 crews helped rescue an injured, pregnant dog who found herself stuck on an island in...

Posted by Tucson Fire Department on Tuesday, July 20, 2021

The expectant mother is recovering at the Pima Animal Care Center.

Copyright 2021 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katrina and Spurgeon Banyard discuss their daughter's murder.
‘It’s a disgrace’: Father of homicide victim blames judges for not locking up daughter’s alleged killer
Authorities identify man shot in the head west of I-55 in South Jackson
Police investigating deadly car crash on I-220
Police identify man killed in deadly crash on I-220
State rep. on Mississippi’s surge in COVID cases: ‘You wanted it, here it is’
‘You wanted it, here it is’: State rep. says Mississippi’s COVID surge consequence of not getting vaxxed
1-year-old boy found safe after missing from northern Miss.
1-year-old boy found safe after missing from northern Miss.

Latest News

FILE - In this March 10, 2020 file photo, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross testifies before a...
Watchdog: Little help from Trump officials in census probe
WLBT at 6p
Clinton Public School District has installed air purifiers across its campuses in preparation...
Clinton Public Schools installs ionization devices to clean air
Tom Barrack, CEO of Colony Capital speaks during the final day of the Republican National...
Trump inaugural committee head accused of being UAE agent