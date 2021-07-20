Baby Faces
COVID outbreak at Raymond Detention Center affecting 65 people

Outside the Hinds Co. Detention Center in Raymond
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an outbreak at Raymond Detention Facility and the Work Center in Raymond.

There are 65 positive cases as of Tuesday morning, with 60 detainees and five employees who have tested positive at the facilities.

HCSO says more employees have tested positive and are quarantining. That additional number is unknown at this time.

Sheriff Lee Vance will address the issue at 11:30 a.m.

