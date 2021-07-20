Couple zip-tied, beat Houston man with baseball bat during La. meet-up, police say

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - A North Carolina couple has been arrested after allegedly zip-tying a man and beating him with a baseball bat in Louisiana.

The Kenner Police Department says they responded to reports of a man lying in the street at the intersection of Rev. Richard Wilson Boulevard and Alliance Street at around 9:30 p.m. on June 27.

The man was found severely beaten with a broken leg, injuries to his face, a possible broken arm, and signs of being bound on his wrists and ankles.

The victim told police he was from Houston and was in Kenner to meet up with a woman he knew from college, Mishanda Reed.

When he arrived at the address Mishanda provided, the victim told police he was met by her husband, Malcom, who was armed with a handgun.

The victim says Malcom zip-tied him to a chair and interrogated him for several hours in reference to his relationship with Mishanda.

Police say the victim was beaten with a bat, cut with a knife, and had a gun to his head throughout the ordeal.

The couple put the victim into Malcom’s vehicle and dumped him on Alliance Street.

Officers were able to find the house where the beating and interrogation occurred and found evidence consistent with the victim’s statement.

The victim says he was unaware the two were married.

U.S. Marshal’s located the couple in Durham, North Carolina. They were arrested for aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated kidnapping, and armed robbery. Both are awaiting extradition to Louisiana.

