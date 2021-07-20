Clinton Public Schools installs ionization devices to clean air

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clinton Public Schools officials are banking on a summer project to better protect students from COVID-19.

This summer, the district brought on Star Services to install some 560 air purifiers in an effort to kill COVID germs and other viruses and pollutants in the air.

“For years, we’ve made air quality a top priority in the Clinton Public School District through regular preventative maintenance checks and service on all of our heating and cooling units,” said Facilities Director Bo Barksdale.

“These bipolar ionization devices add another layer of protection for our indoor air quality.”

The devices use “ionization technology to naturally eliminate” airborne pathogens, like norovirus, coronavirus and mold, according to the district.

The devices were purchased using federal COVID-19 relief dollars and were installed this summer.

“We were able to take on this project sooner rather than later without having to use building funds, saving the district money,” Barksdale said. “What’s even better is the project was started and completed before the start of school.”

School starts on August 11. For more information, log onto clintonpublicschools.com.

