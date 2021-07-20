Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Clinton Public Schools installs ionization devices to clean air

Clinton Public School District has installed air purifiers across its campuses in preparation...
Clinton Public School District has installed air purifiers across its campuses in preparation for the start of the new school year.(Clinton Public School District)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clinton Public Schools officials are banking on a summer project to better protect students from COVID-19.

This summer, the district brought on Star Services to install some 560 air purifiers in an effort to kill COVID germs and other viruses and pollutants in the air.

“For years, we’ve made air quality a top priority in the Clinton Public School District through regular preventative maintenance checks and service on all of our heating and cooling units,” said Facilities Director Bo Barksdale.

“These bipolar ionization devices add another layer of protection for our indoor air quality.”

The devices use “ionization technology to naturally eliminate” airborne pathogens, like norovirus, coronavirus and mold, according to the district.

The devices were purchased using federal COVID-19 relief dollars and were installed this summer.

“We were able to take on this project sooner rather than later without having to use building funds, saving the district money,” Barksdale said. “What’s even better is the project was started and completed before the start of school.”

School starts on August 11. For more information, log onto clintonpublicschools.com.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katrina and Spurgeon Banyard discuss their daughter's murder.
‘It’s a disgrace’: Father of homicide victim blames judges for not locking up daughter’s alleged killer
Authorities identify man shot in the head west of I-55 in South Jackson
Police investigating deadly car crash on I-220
Police identify man killed in deadly crash on I-220
State rep. on Mississippi’s surge in COVID cases: ‘You wanted it, here it is’
‘You wanted it, here it is’: State rep. says Mississippi’s COVID surge consequence of not getting vaxxed
1-year-old boy found safe after missing from northern Miss.
1-year-old boy found safe after missing from northern Miss.

Latest News

WLBT at 6p
Sen. Hyde-Smith honors Mississippi State’s National Championship on Senate floor
Sen. Hyde-Smith honors Mississippi State’s National Championship on Senate floor
Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, flashes a peace sign as he leaves the...
‘I’m frustrated’: Dobbs apologizes after labeling those spreading COVID falsehoods ‘anti-science Nazis’
Downpour Potential Continues Through Mid-Week
First Alert Forecast: downpours continue, at times, through mid-week