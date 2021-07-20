Camp Kamassa gets big donation

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - A camp for kids with special needs, under construction in Crystal Springs, got a big financial boost.

The Jackson Optimist Club presented a $100 thousand dollar check to the founder of Camp Kamassa, Mary Kitchens.

The camp is three years into construction now, but COVID-19 put a pause on progress. However, the Department of Defense’s Innovative Readiness Training is partnering and now back on the job.

Once completed, Kitchens said children with special needs won’t be the only ones using the facilities.

”But it will also be a place where we can have retreats through the year. We can have adult camps through the year, and it will be, first of all for children with special needs, but it will also be available to be rented out to other groups while we’re building up our clientele of kids with special needs,” said Mary Kitchens.

Kitchens said they would like to open Camp Kamassa by 2023, but the thing that’s holding them back is construction of the infirmary and cafeteria.

Fundraising for those buildings, she said, will start in August.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.