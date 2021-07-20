Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Camp Kamassa gets big donation

Possibly open by 2023
Jackson Optimist Club members present $100, 000 check to founder of Camp Kamassa
Jackson Optimist Club members present $100, 000 check to founder of Camp Kamassa(WLBT)
By Howard Ballou
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - A camp for kids with special needs, under construction in Crystal Springs, got a big financial boost.

The Jackson Optimist Club presented a $100 thousand dollar check to the founder of Camp Kamassa, Mary Kitchens.

The camp is three years into construction now, but COVID-19 put a pause on progress. However, the Department of Defense’s Innovative Readiness Training is partnering and now back on the job.

Once completed, Kitchens said children with special needs won’t be the only ones using the facilities.

”But it will also be a place where we can have retreats through the year. We can have adult camps through the year, and it will be, first of all for children with special needs, but it will also be available to be rented out to other groups while we’re building up our clientele of kids with special needs,” said Mary Kitchens.

Kitchens said they would like to open Camp Kamassa by 2023, but the thing that’s holding them back is construction of the infirmary and cafeteria.

Fundraising for those buildings, she said, will start in August.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video of JPD officer slamming woman raises concerns about use of force
Video of JPD officer slamming woman raises concerns about use of force
Authorities identify man shot in the head west of I-55 in South Jackson
Newton County three-year old dead after accidentally shooting himself
15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder
1-year-old boy found safe after missing from northern Miss.
1-year-old boy found safe after missing from northern Miss.

Latest News

Healthcare workers at St. Dominic and Lawrence County Hospital discuss year two of fighting...
Mississippi hospitals seeing impacts of rising COVID-19 cases and hospital admissions
‘It’s a disgrace’: Father of homicide victim blames judges for not locking up daughter’s...
‘It’s a disgrace’: Father of homicide victim blames judges for not locking up daughter’s alleged killer
WLBT @ 10p (July 19, 2021)
WLBT at 10p (July 19, 2021)
WLBT at 10p