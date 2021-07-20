2 Mississippi counties starting school in July for 1st time

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — School districts in two southern Mississippi counties will start classes at the end of July for the first time.

Lamar County schools will start July 22 and Forrest County schools will start July 26.

The Hattiesburg American reports that the new schedules will allow students to get additional academic help during longer breaks throughout the year.

Both districts’ calendars will have two new breaks. One will be Sept. 27-Oct. 8 and the other is an extended spring break March 14-25.

Students will be able to receive extra help with schoolwork from teachers during one week of each break. Teachers who work during the new breaks will receive additional pay.