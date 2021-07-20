Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

2 Mississippi counties starting school in July for 1st time

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — School districts in two southern Mississippi counties will start classes at the end of July for the first time.

Lamar County schools will start July 22 and Forrest County schools will start July 26.

The Hattiesburg American reports that the new schedules will allow students to get additional academic help during longer breaks throughout the year.

Both districts’ calendars will have two new breaks. One will be Sept. 27-Oct. 8 and the other is an extended spring break March 14-25.

Students will be able to receive extra help with schoolwork from teachers during one week of each break. Teachers who work during the new breaks will receive additional pay.

Most Read

Katrina and Spurgeon Banyard discuss their daughter's murder.
‘It’s a disgrace’: Father of homicide victim blames judges for not locking up daughter’s alleged killer
Authorities identify man shot in the head west of I-55 in South Jackson
Police investigating deadly car crash on I-220
Police identify man killed in deadly crash on I-220
State rep. on Mississippi’s surge in COVID cases: ‘You wanted it, here it is’
‘You wanted it, here it is’: State rep. says Mississippi’s COVID surge consequence of not getting vaxxed
1-year-old boy found safe after missing from northern Miss.
1-year-old boy found safe after missing from northern Miss.

Latest News

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, flashes a peace sign as he leaves the...
‘I’m frustrated’: Dobbs apologizes after labeling those spreading COVID falsehoods ‘anti-science Nazis’
Downpour Potential Continues Through Mid-Week
First Alert Forecast: downpours continue, at times, through mid-week
Unsettled for the next few days... Hotter, drier by the weekend!
Rachel's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
WLBT at 4p