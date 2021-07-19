Baby Faces
Year-long investigation leads to several auto-theft arrests in Byram

(L) Chelsea Griggs | (R) Timothy Sharpe
(L) Chelsea Griggs | (R) Timothy Sharpe
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - An investigation by the Byram Police Department has lead to the arrests or warrants issued for multiple suspects.

The investigation dates back to 2020 when Byram police investigated several automobile thefts from a local business.

“Hard work and information obtained by officers enabled investigators to make an initial arrest which resulted in other suspects being identified and arrested,” read a press release by the Byram Police Department on Monday.

Police expect more arrests to be made and the investigation is still said to be ongoing.

Some of those arrested were Chelsea Griggs, 28, and Timothy Sharpe, 26, both charged with two counts of auto-theft.

Joshua Reynolds, 33, and Aaron Canada, 42, were also charged with two counts of auto-theft.

(L) Joshua Reynolds | (R) Aaron Canada
(L) Joshua Reynolds | (R) Aaron Canada

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

