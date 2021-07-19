Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Watchdog: Ross misled on reason for citizenship question

FILE - In this March 10, 2020 file photo, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross testifies before a...
FILE - In this March 10, 2020 file photo, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross testifies before a House Appropriations subcommittee on Capitol Hill, in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – A federal investigation has found that President Donald Trump’s commerce secretary misled Congress about why he sought to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census.

But President Joe Biden’s Justice Department has decided not to prosecute.

The Inspector General’s investigation found that Wilbur Ross misrepresented the reason for adding a citizenship question to the census questionnaire during two appearances before House committees in March 2018.

That’s according to a letter sent last week to congressional leaders by Inspector General Peggy Gustafson.

It is a federal crime to make false statements before Congress.

The Supreme Court eventually blocked adding the query ahead of the 2020 census.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video of JPD officer slamming woman raises concerns about use of force
Video of JPD officer slamming woman raises concerns about use of force
15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at Relax Inn in Canton
Scott Hartsock
‘Insane driver, team player, joyous friend’: Monster Truckz remembers driver killed in Amtrak crash
‘Can’t nobody understand the loss of a child’: Mother still seeking justice one year after...
‘Can’t nobody understand the loss of a child’: Mother still seeking justice one year after son’s killing

Latest News

Elton John used the Steinway grand piano on tour for some 20 years.
Colts owner buys Elton John’s piano for $915,000
‘4th wave is here,’ warns State Health Officer as COVID cases, hospitalizations skyrocket
A proposal to strengthen IRS enforcement to crack down on tax scofflaws and help fund a nearly...
LIVE: Biden discusses economy; Bipartisan infrastructure bill loses IRS provision, senator says
Saint Johns County Sheriff's deputies saved an unconscious driver in a sinking vehicle.
Video shows dramatic rescue of unconscious driver trapped in sinking car
Evacuations have been ordered for the Tamarack Fire burning in Alpine County, Calif., near...
California utility says its equipment may be linked to fire